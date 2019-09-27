- Above is the latest WWE Day Of documentary, featuring behind-the-scenes footage of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the recent WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view before her match with Sasha Banks. The special was added to the WWE Network earlier this week.

- WWE's Cathy Kelley turns 31 years old today.

- The WWE on FOX Twitter account posted this video of NASCAR driver and FOX NASCAR commentator Regan Smith visiting backstage at a recent WWE event, and showing his excitement to The New Day.

FOX wrote, "Everyone at @FOXSports is excited, in their own unique way [laughing emoji], about @WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to FOX."