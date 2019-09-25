- This week's WWE NXT episode saw two new ring names revealed. Lacey Lane is now being called Kayden Carter. She lost to Rhea Ripley in singles action. The other new name revealed was Ever-Rise, which is what the former 3.0 is now being called. Tonight's show saw Ever-Rise, Matt Martel and Chase Parker, lose a tag team match to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Above and below are videos from both matches.

- Tonight's NXT show from Full Sail Live saw WWE put a brief spotlight on Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo as they were shown at ringside after the Ever-Rise vs. Burch and Lorcan match. Purrazzo and Green took it upon themselves to form their own stable earlier this summer, called VXT, which appears to be their own version of "vexed." Rachael Evers (Ellering) is also considered to be a part of that group. Below is a photo of Green and Purrazzo on tonight's show:

- Kushida's mystery partners for this week's six-man NXT main event were Breezango - Tyler Breeze and Fandango. They defeated Imperium's Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. WWE UK Champion WALTER was nowhere to be seen during the match but the leader of Imperium appeared after the finish and laid out Kushida on the stage as he celebrated the win. This week's NXT episode went off the air with Imperium standing tall over Kushida as their music played. Below are a few shots from the main event: