There are new rumors on a secondary singles title being introduced to the WWE NXT UK brand.

Longtime pro wresting title belt source and creator @BeltFanDan noted on Twitter that a new NXT UK midcard title is being proposed.

There's no word yet on when the title would be introduced, but two possible names thrown around were the NXT UK European Title or the NXT UK Eurocontinental Title.

There are currently three titles associated with the NXT UK brand - the WWE UK Title, currently held by WALTER; the NXT UK Women's Title, currently held by Kay Lee Ray; and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, currently held by Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.

While the WWE UK Title was first revealed and competed for in January 2017, the NXT UK brand was officially introduced to fans in the summer of 2018. The NXT UK Women's Title and NXT UK Tag Team Titles were announced in the summer of 2018 as well.

Triple H recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and revealed that the NXT UK series is the second most-popular show on the WWE Network, behind the main NXT series. He also confirmed that they plan to do more NXT UK Takeover events in 2020, adding NXT UK events to the schedule as the brand grows. A new singles title could help with the expansion of NXT UK.