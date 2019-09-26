WWE Premiere Week has been officially announced.

WWE will feature eight hours of primetime coverage next week with WWE RAW, WWE NXT, Total Divas and the Friday Night SmackDown FOX premiere.

WWE has confirmed that the new RAW announce team will feature Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The NXT announce team will keep Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, while SmackDown will feature Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young.

In an update on next week's NXT episode on the USA Network, WWE has announced Shane Thorne vs. Johnny Gargano plus a new "The Velveteen Dream Experience" segment.

Below are full details on WWE Premiere Week: