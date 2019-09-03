- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Baltimore.

- WWE continues to file to trademark WWE NXT Superstar ring names, which could be related to the upcoming NXT premiere on the USA Network.

The following names were trademarked last week: Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Angel Garza, Cameron Grimes, Arturo Ruas, Shane Thorne, Dominik Dijakovic, Damian Priest, Jaxson Ryker, Joaquin Wilde, Bronson Reed, Jordan Myles, Raul Mendoza, Keith Lee, Kushida.

As noted, they also filed to trademark these names a few weeks ago: Breezango, The Outliers, Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, Drew Gulak, Humberto Carrillo, IIconics, Aliyah, Walter.

- Chad Gable continues to release his own video packages to hype the WWE King of the Ring tournament. As seen below, Gable's latest vignette pushes tonight's KOTR quarterfinals match against Andrade. The winner of this match will advance to the semi-finals at Madison Square Garden next Tuesday, to face the winner of tonight's Ali vs. Elias match.