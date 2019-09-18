- As seen above, wrestling veteran Mike Quackenbush called on WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak for a "Championship Title Belt Care" video on his Til We Make It channel on YouTube. Quack, who has worked some at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando over the past few years, launched the YouTube channel earlier this year as a way to help up & coming pro wrestlers.

- It looks like "Are You Ready" by AC/DC might be the official theme song for WWE SmackDown when it moves to Fox Friday nights next month. WWE used the song in the SmackDown promo to push Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston last night. Vince McMahon is said to be a big fan of rock legends AC/DC.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live episode in Atlanta, Georgia saw SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley retain her title over Charlotte Flair. Below is a clip from the match: