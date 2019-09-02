- As seen above, Sheamus trains with stuntman and former MMA fighter/pro wrestler Paul Lazenby for the latest episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series on YouTube. Sheamus and Lazenby had been working on the WWE - Netflix movie, The Main Event, in Vancouver.

Sheamus wrote in the video description: "WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here... I recently found myself in Vancouver on the set of WWE movie, The Main Event. Now, everyone knows the days are long on movie sets and there's no time to get a workout in. So I hopped out of bed at 4.30am and twisted the arm of world renowned professional Stuntman Paul Lazenby to show me how the toughest guys in Hollywood train and avoid injury. How worthwhile it was...

Paul himself is a Hollywood movie waiting to happen; a pro wrestler, MMA fighter, actor, and stuntman. He's had his nose broken 18 times, once even by Stone Cold Steve Austin! And his training routine is carved out of pure experience and preservation. Mixing MMA routines from Bas Rutten with Foundation Training by Dr. Eric Goodman, combined with strength and stability training - Paul Lazenby's approach to fitness should be examined by anyone looking for longevity in this fitness game. AND, he stepped me through throwing the perfect movie punch. It really is amazing the things you learn when you open your mind to... Brave Change."

- WWE recently filed to trademark "Breezango" and "The Outliers" for wrestling use. Breezango (Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and The Outliers (Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak with manager Robert Stone) are currently working the WWE NXT tag team division.

- Cedric Alexander took to Twitter this morning and hyped tonight's King of the Ring quarterfinal match against Baron Corbin on RAW.

"Baltimore is where I started to really make my name in wrestling before come to @WWE and tonight on Monday night #RAW I come one step closer to becoming KING #KOTR #AgeOfAlexander #SecondToNone #EbonyLion," he wrote.

