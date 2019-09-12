- As noted, next Monday's episode of "Straight Up Steve Austin" will feature the WWE Hall of Famer spending the day with NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. at his ranch. Country music singer Trace Adkins will also be featured.

The USA Network has confirmed that the two-night series finale will air on Monday and Tuesday night with Earnhardt and Adkins. There's been no word yet on a second season, but Austin expressed hope on Twitter that the show will be picked up for another season.

Above is a preview for the two-night finale.

- WWE continues to trademark the ring names for WWE NXT Superstars. They filed to trademark the following names on September 4 and September 5: The Forgotten Sons, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Taynara, Vanessa Borne, Xia Li, Dakota Kai.

They also filed for "Lo Shirai" but it appears that this is a typo for Io Shirai.

- As noted, there's been speculation on NXT UK Superstar Rhea Ripley having a stronger presence with the main NXT brand after her strong main event showing against NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler on this week's WWE Network episode. The match ended in a DQ after interference from Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke.

Ripley took to Twitter after last night's show and issued a warning to the Horsewomen.

She wrote, "Your mutts came running to your rescue because they could smell the fear oozing out of you. You swung and still didn't succeed. I swung and got you good... I'm not done with you @qosbaszler #TheNightmare @wwenxt @usa_network @wwe"

Ripley made another tweet this afternoon and continued to taunt the champ.

"It's such a satisfying feeling seeing the confidence in someone's eyes turn into fear. Shayna one of your mutts slid into my ring with us, and the other didn't make it past the apron. Disqualifying me was the wrong call, you swung first. It's not my fault you swing like a wimp," she wrote.

You can see both tweets below:

Your mutts came running to your rescue because they could smell the fear oozing out of you. You swung and still didn't succeed. I swung and got you good... I'm not done with you @qosbaszler #TheNightmare ??@wwenxt @usa_network @wwe pic.twitter.com/s5ygIOMXdB — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) September 12, 2019