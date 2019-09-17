- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee.

- WWE filed to trademark the following names on September 11: Boa, The Disrespected. Boa is the ring name of a WWE NXT Superstar but there's no word yet on what The Disrespected is for.

- As noted, Maria Kanellis' gender reveal party on last night's RAW ended with Maria naming Ricochet as the father, which led to Mike Kanellis losing a singles match to Ricochet. Ricochet insisted he was not the father, and that led to Maria revealing Rusev as the dad. Rusev then returned to action and squashed Kanellis. Rusev was quiet about the rumors in a post-RAW interview, indicating that there may be another twist to the storyline.

As seen below, Mike and Maria both tweeted reactions to the storyline on RAW. While Mike is obviously the father, it looks like they really are expecting a baby boy to go along with the daughter they already have.

The storyline also led to Maria having an exchange with NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro, who is dating Ricochet.

Kacy wrote, "@MariaLKanellis.. Make up lies about my man again.. and I'll have to pay a visit to @WWE #RAW"

Maria responded, "Thanks for the follow!"

Mike also played along with the storyline on Twitter.

"I'm having a boy? #RAW #WWE @WWE," he wrote. He continued, "I need a vacation #raw #wwe @wwe"

You can see the related tweets below: