- WWE posted this behind-the-scenes footage of rapper Offset with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair at Tuesday's SmackDown in Atlanta. As noted, the Migos rapper appeared in the ring, wearing a Nature Boy robe, to introduce Charlotte Flair for her match with Sasha Banks. Offset is good friends with Flair and is from the Atlanta area.

- WWE continues to trademark WWE NXT Superstar ring names. They filed to trademark Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel, Riddick Moss and Isaish "Swerve" Scott on Monday of this week.

- As noted, Renee Young celebrated her 34th birthday on Thursday. WWE posted this video of the RAW announcer receiving the WWE Slow Cooker that she had been wanting. The $34.99 item is available on WWE Shop.