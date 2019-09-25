- Last night's Cousin vs. Cousin match on WWE 205 Live saw Humberto Carrillo defeat Angel Garza by pinfall. Above is video from the match.

- WWE filed to trademark the following names on Friday, September 20: Rhea Ripley, Steve Cutler, Rik Bugez, Total Bellas, Lasskicker.

- As seen below, WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa has released a new vignette to promote his eventual return to the ring. Ciampa underwent neck fusion surgery back in March, but there's no official word yet on when he will return. He started making progress shortly after surgery and was said to be ahead of schedule with his training.