Earlier this week numerous reports have surfaced of major changes coming for the WWE announce teams as RAW and SmackDown are expected to become established separate brands in October.

As noted, some of the changes include a focus on a two-man booth, and the possibility of Michael Cole and Corey Graves switching to SmackDown with Graves no longer pulling double duty on both shows. If this does happen, Vic Joseph would head from 205 Live to take over lead on RAW.

Graves currently calls SmackDown with Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton. We have not heard anything on where Phillips and Saxton will end up, but stay tuned for updates. It's possible that Saxton and Phillips end up on RAW with Joseph. Joseph is currently calling 205 Live with Aiden English and WWE NXT Superstar Dino Maddin, who made his debut this week. Maddin is replacing Nigel McGuinness, who is headed to NXT full-time to call the live Wednesday night action with Mauro Ranallo and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Also reported was FOX's interest in Renee Young, particularly with hosting the weekly FS1 WWE studio show on Tuesday nights.

Earlier today, @WrestleVotes provided an update and reported the FS1 show would begin in October, live from Los Angeles every Tuesday night, and it would be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T. As of late, Booker T has made appearances on WWE TV on the PPV Kickoff panels.