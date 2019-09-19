- As seen above, WWE has released a clip from the latest WWE Network Hidden Gem addition, featuring a big 10-man match at AWA's Road to SuperClash III event in September 1988. The match features WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley teaming with The Badd Company and The Rock 'n' Roll RPM's to take on WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and The Rock 'n' Roll Express, and The Top Guns. The full upload on the WWE Network runs for more than 2 hours.

- As noted, Lio Rush returned to action on last night's WWE NXT episode and defeated Oney Lorcan to become the new #1 contender to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak. WWE is teasing the match for next Wednesday's NXT episode, but that has not been confirmed.

Next Wednesday's NXT episode will also feature Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic. As noted, the main event will be a Street Fight rematch between Killian Dain and Matt Riddle, with the winner earning a future title shot from NXT Champion Adam Cole.

- As seen below, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch joined WWE partner Hope On Wheels earlier today for handprint ceremonies at Georgetown Lombardi Cancer Center, Children's National Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

Rollins tweeted on the big day and wrote, "Such an amazing day guys! Thank you so much!"

DC Days is well on its way! We kicked today off with 3 handprint ceremonies at @AllChildrens, @childrenshealth, and @LombardiCancer. Plus today we're joined with special guests @WWERollins and @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/3S6j4UztPU — Hope On Wheels (@hopeonwheels) September 18, 2019