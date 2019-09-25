Mauro Ranallo announced on tonight's WWE NXT episode that next Wednesday's show will air on the USA Network with "limited commercial interruption."

Next Wednesday's show will be the first that has both hours airing on the USA Network, from 8-10pm ET. This will also be the episode that goes head-to-head with the AEW Dynamite premiere on TNT.

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday's NXT episode from Full Sail Live:

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defends against Candice LeRae

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish defend against The Street Profits

Stay tuned for more on next Wednesday's big episode.