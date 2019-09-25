NJPW has just announced that on October 7 in Korakuen Hall, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and SANADA will sign a contract to make the match official.

The IWGP Heavyweight title match will take place on October 14 at King of Pro Wrestling.

King of Pro Wrestling will be at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Below is the card for the event:

* SHO, YOH, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, DOUKI, and El Desperado)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma vs. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and BUSHI) vs. Taichi, Lance Archer, and Zack Sabre Jr.

* CHAOS (YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto) vs. Bullet Club (KENTA, Jay White, and Yujiro Takahashi)

* Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Will Ospreay (c) vs. El Phantasmo (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson (IWGP US Heavyweight Championship No DQ Match)

* Kota Ibushi vs. EVIL (IWGP Heavyweight Championship Right To Challenge Contract Match)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match)