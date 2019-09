- A slate of huge matches has been announced for New Japan Pro Wrestling's upcoming King of Pro Wrestling event. The main event will feature Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP Heavyweight Title against SANADA. In the co-main event, Kota Ibushi will be defending his Wrestle Kingdom 14 title opportunity he won at the G1 against EVIL.

Additionally, a special grudge bout has been added: Jushin Thunder Liger v. Minoru Suzuki. This comes after the release of Kishin Liger just a few days ago. King of Pro Wrestling takes place on October 14 inside Sumo Hall.

Here is the full lineup for the event:

* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. SANADA - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Kota Ibushi (c) v. EVIL - Ibushi's G1 Climax contract for Wrestle Kingdom 14

* Jon Moxley (c) v. Juice Robinson - No DQ match - IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. El Phantasmo - IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

* Jushin Thunder Liger v. Minoru Suzuki

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI v. Jay White, KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi

* Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI v. Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer and Taichi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tomoaki Honma v. Togi Makabe and Toru Yano

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

- Additionally, several bouts have been added to the New Japan Road tour prior to King of Pro Wrestling. One of the themes is the celebration of Hiroshi Tanahashi's 20 years in pro wrestling.

Here are the cards for the tour:

October 4 - Takaoka Techno Dome - Toyama



* Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi and SHO v. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma and YOSHI-HASHI v. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi v. Taichi and DOUKI

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Tiger Mask and YOH v. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo and Jado

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Toa Henare v. Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan v. Manabu Nakanishi and Yota Tsuji

* Yuji Nagata v. Yuya Uemura

October 5 - Uonuma Horinouchi Gymnasium - Niigata



* Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi and YOH v. EVIL, BUSHI and SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toa Henare and Tomoaki Honma v. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe

* Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi v. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Taichi

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Tiger Mask and SHO v. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo and Jado

* Jushin Thunder Liger and YOSHI-HASHI v. Minoru Suzuki and DOUKI

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Yuya Uemura v. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata

* Satoshi Kojima v. Yota Tsuji

October 7 - Korakuen Hall - Tokyo

* Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi v. EVIL and SANADA

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, YOSHI-HASHI and Tomoaki Honma v. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano and Togi Makabe

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI v. Taichi and DOUKI

* Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, SHO and YOH v. Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo and Jado

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask v. Minoru Suzuki and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Toa Henare v. Shingo Takagi

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima and Yuya Uemura v. Yota Tsuji, Manabu Nakani and Yuji Nagata