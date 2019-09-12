NJPW has just announced the first names that will be part of New Japan Showdown in November.
New Japan Showdown will be at the San Jose Civic on November 9 and on November 11 in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater. Tickets will be going on sale on September 13.
Below is the list of names:
* Kota Ibushi
* Jushin Thunder Liger (San Jose event only)
* Juice Robinson
* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada (San Jose event only)
* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (San Jose event only)
* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito
* EVIL
* SANADA
* Jay White
* Chase Owens
* Minoru Suzuki
* Lance Archer
More wrestlers and the card will be announced at a later date.
The first names have been confirmed for New Japan Showdown in on the West Coast, and it's a huge list!— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 13, 2019
Check out the full details!https://t.co/wpdQSpMwO6#njpw #njshowdown pic.twitter.com/cSm7Kxya3n