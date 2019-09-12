NJPW has just announced the first names that will be part of New Japan Showdown in November.

New Japan Showdown will be at the San Jose Civic on November 9 and on November 11 in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater. Tickets will be going on sale on September 13.

Below is the list of names:

* Kota Ibushi

* Jushin Thunder Liger (San Jose event only)

* Juice Robinson

* IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada (San Jose event only)

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay (San Jose event only)

* IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito

* EVIL

* SANADA

* Jay White

* Chase Owens

* Minoru Suzuki

* Lance Archer

More wrestlers and the card will be announced at a later date.