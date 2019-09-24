New Japan Pro Wrestling's invasion of the East Coast of the United States has begun with Fighting Spirit Unleashed. September 27, 28 and 29 will feature some of the top stars NJPW has to offer, along with a few American mainstays. The Rock 'n' Roll Express, TJP and Amazing Red will be joining the tour.

Night one, taking place on the 27th in Lowell Massachusetts, will feature Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi against Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA in the main event. The co-main will feature Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa defending the IWGP Tag Team Titles against SHO and YOH.

Night two, taking place on the 28th in New York City, features Okada and Ibushi against EVIL and SANADA. The co-main event will be KENTA defending his NEVER Openweight Title against YOSHI-HASHI. Finally,

The final night on the 29th in Philadelphia will feature an elimination tag match pitting Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson against Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and Gedo.

Here is the full slate of matches for the upcoming shows:

September 27 - Lowell Memorial Auditorium - Lowell, Massachusetts



* Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kota Ibushi v. Tetsuya Naito, EVIL and SANADA

* Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) v. SHO and YOH - IWGP Tag Team Championships

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI and Rocky Romero v. Jay White, KENTA and Gedo

* Tomohiro Ishii and Amazing Red v. Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* The Rock 'n' Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) v. Chase Owens and Jado

* Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls v. TJP and Clark Connors

* Lance Archer v. Ren Narita

* Karl Fredericks v. Alex Coughlin

September 28 - Hammerstein Ballroom - NYC



* Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi v. EVIL and SANADA

* KENTA (c) v. YOSHI-HASHI - NEVER Openweight Championship

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii and Amazing Red v. Jay White, Chase Owens and Gedo

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Rock 'n' Roll Express v. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI

* Rocky Romero, SHO and YOH v. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Jado

* Juice Robinson and Mikey Nicholls v. Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin

* Lance Archer v. Karl Fredericks

* TJP v. Ren Narita

September 29 - 2300 Arena - Philadelphia, PA



* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI and The Rock 'n' Roll Express v. Jay White, KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and Gedo - Elimination Match

* Kota Ibushi and TJP v. EVIL and BUSHI

* Juice Robinson, SHO and YOH v. Tetsuya Naito, SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* Amazing Red v. Ren Narita

* Lance Archer v. Alex Coughlin

* Mikey Nicholls v. Karl Fredericks

* Rocky Romero v. Clark Connors