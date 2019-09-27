- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Jordan Oliver and KC Navarro (CZW Wired Title Match) from CZW, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- NJPW confirmed this year's Road to Tokyo Dome will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on December 19, 20, and 21.

- NJPW also announced New Year Dash!! will take place on Monday, January 6 at Ota City Gymnasium in Tokyo. This event will happen right after Wrestle Kingdom 14, which is going to be a two-day event on January 4 and 5.

- Luchasaurus posted a funny tweet about the upcoming AEW on TNT premiere on October 2. On Twitter he wrote, "If you told me 65 million years ago this would happen I'd say you were crazy. #DreamBig #DinoPride #Dinomite #AEWonTNT"