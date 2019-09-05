NJPW CEO Harold George Meij was recently featured in a new series by the official YouTube channel of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government. The series is called, Tokyo, My City and it's about leading personalities that share their views on what makes Tokyo special.

In the video that's above, Meij talks about the nightlife of Tokyo and the opportunities that are for tourists. The new series also featured designer and artist Tokujin Yoshioka and robot creator Tomotaka Takahashi.

It was back in May of 2018 when Harold George Meji was appointed president and CEO. He was also appointed the director of Bushiroad Inc. Before he was with NJPW, he worked for Unilever Japan and was an executive in Sunstar and Coca-Cola Japan.

