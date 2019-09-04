NJPW has just announced that the non-title match of Tomohiro Ishii and YOSHI-HASHI vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny is now for the tag-team titles. The match is happening at Destruction in Beppu on September 15.
The match was changed because of what happened today at Road to Destruction in Korakuen Hall. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Rocky Romero defeated G.O.D. and Jado. After losing the match, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa unsuccessfully attempted to get revenge.
