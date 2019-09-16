The Destruction tour continued in Kagoshima for New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier today. In the main event, Kota Ibushi defeated KENTA to retain his IWGP Heavyweight Championship Challenge Right he won at the G1 Climax. Following the bout, EVIL confronted and challenged Ibushi for the briefcase. The Young Lion Cup also continued this morning, with Ren Narita defeating Michael Richards and Yuya Uemura defeating Clark Connors.

Below are the full results:

* Kota Ibushi def. KENTA - IWGP Heavyweight Championship Challenge Right Certificate Match

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) def. Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

- Phantasmo pinned Eagles following a CR II to retain

* Tetsuya Naito and EVIL def. Jay White and Yujiro Takahashi

- EVIL pinned Takahashi following Everything is EVIL

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero def. BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi

- Okada pinned BUSHI following a Rainmaker

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma and Jushin Thunder Liger def. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI via DQ

- Suzuki hit Liger with a chair and ripped his mask off, causing the DQ

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, SHO and YOH def. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

- YOH pinned Tonga following a rollup

* Manabu Nakanishi, Toa Henare, Karl Fredericks and Alex Coughlin def. Yuji Nagata, Ryusuke Taguchi, Shota Umino and Yota Tsuji

- Henare pinned Tsuji following Toa Bottom

* Ren Narita def. Michael Richards - Young Lion Cup

* Yuya Uemura def. Clark Connors - Young Lion Cup

Young Lion Cup Standings



* Karl Fredericks (8)

* Shota Umino (8)

* Ren Narita (8)

* Clark Connors (6)

* Alex Coughlin (4)

* Michael Richards (2)

* Yota Tsuji (2)

* Yuya Uemura (2)

The Road to Destruction tour continues on Wednesday, September 18 inside the Matsue City Public Gymnasium in Shimane. The main event will feature Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI v. Gedo and Jay White. Also on the card will be Clark Connors v. Alex Coughlin and Ren Narita v. Yuya Uemura in two Youn Lion Cup matches.

