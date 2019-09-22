NJPW Destruction in Kobe went down earlier today with Jay White defeating Tetsuya Naito in the main event to become the new IWGP Intercontinental Champion. After the match, Hirooki Goto came out to challenge White for the title, Goto holds a G1 Climax win over White.

Karl Fredericks defeated Shota Umino to win this year's Young Lion Cup.

Below are the full results:

* Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura defeated Manabu Nakanishi, Alex Coughlin, and Michael Richards

* Clark Connors defeated Ren Narita (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Karl Fredericks defeated Shota Umino (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Chase Owens defeated Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Henare

* Big Tom Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Will Ospreay, Sho, and Yoh defeated KENTA, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Taiji Ishimori, and El Phantasmo

* SANADA, EVIL, and BUSHI defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, and Robbie Eagles

* Hirooki Goto defeated Shingo Takagi

* Jay White defeated Tetsuya Naito (c) (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

Young Lion Cup Standings

* Karl Fredericks (12 - Winner)

* Shota Umino (10)

* Ren Narita (10)

* Alex Coughlin (8)

* Clark Connors (8)

* Yota Tsuji (4)

* Michael Richards (2)

* Yuya Uemura (2)

NJPW will be headed stateside next on September 27 (Lowell, Massachusetts), September 28 (New York City), and September 29 (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).