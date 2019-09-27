NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed kickoff tonight in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Memorial Auditorium. Below are the full results:
* Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin
* Lance Archer defeated Ren Narita
* Mikey Nichols and Juice Robinson defeated TJP and Clark Connors
* Chase Owens and Jado defeated The Rock N' Roll Express
* Tomohiro Ishii defeated The Amazing Red, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi
* YOSHI-HASHI, Rocky Romero, and Hirooki Goto defeated KENTA, Jay White, and Gedo
* IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated SHO and YOH
* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA
Tomorrow NJPW will be in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Below is the lineup:
* Ren Narita vs. TJP
* Karl Fredericks vs. Lance Archer
* Mikey Nichols and Juice Robinson vs. Chuck Connors and Alex Coughlin
* Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO vs. Jado, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga
* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi
* Amazing Red, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White
* KENTA (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Never Openweight Championship)
* Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and SANADA