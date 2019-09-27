NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed kickoff tonight in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Memorial Auditorium. Below are the full results:

* Karl Fredericks defeated Alex Coughlin

* Lance Archer defeated Ren Narita

* Mikey Nichols and Juice Robinson defeated TJP and Clark Connors

* Chase Owens and Jado defeated The Rock N' Roll Express

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated The Amazing Red, BUSHI, and Shingo Takagi

* YOSHI-HASHI, Rocky Romero, and Hirooki Goto defeated KENTA, Jay White, and Gedo

* IWGP Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa defeated SHO and YOH

* Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada defeated Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, and SANADA

Tomorrow NJPW will be in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Below is the lineup:

* Ren Narita vs. TJP

* Karl Fredericks vs. Lance Archer

* Mikey Nichols and Juice Robinson vs. Chuck Connors and Alex Coughlin

* Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO vs. Jado, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga

* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi

* Amazing Red, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White

* KENTA (c) vs. YOSHI-HASHI (Never Openweight Championship)

* Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL and SANADA