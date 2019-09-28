NJPW has tweeted that NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed: New York is currently dealing with a delay. Their full tweet was, "There is a slight delay to the start of the Fighting Spirit Unleashed event in New York. We will be live on @njpwworld as soon as the event starts. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your understanding."

According to PWInsider, the crowd was told that the ambulance required by the New York State Athletic Commission is stuck in traffic.

Though PWInsider was also told by a number of sources that the ambulance company that the Hammerstein Ballroom uses for all their events thought that tonight's NJPW event was canceled. They supposedly received a phone call this morning that it was canceled, so they never left.

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed: New York is taking place at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

