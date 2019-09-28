The second night of NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed was in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. Below are the full results:

* TJP defeated Ren Narita

* Lance Archer defeated Karl Fredericks

* Mikey Nicholls and Juice Robinson defeated Chuck Connors and Alex Coughlin

* Jado, Tanga Loa, and Tama Tonga defeated Rocky Romero, YOH, and SHO

* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, and Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated BUSHI, Tetsuya Naito, and Shingo Takagi

* Amazing Red, Hirooki Goto, and Tomohiro Ishii defeated Gedo, Chase Owens, and Jay White

* KENTA (c) defeated YOSHI-HASHI (Never Openweight Championship)

* EVIL and SANADA defeated Kota Ibushi and Kazuchika Okada

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed will be ending tomorrow in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Below is the lineup:

* Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors

* Mikey Nicholls vs. Karl Fredericks

* Alex Coughlin vs. Lance Archer

* Ren Narita vs. Amazing Red

* SHO, YOH, and Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito

* TJP and Kota Ibushi vs. BUSHI and EVIL

* Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Gedo, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KENTA, and Jay White