NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed ended today in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Below are the results:

* Rocky Romero defeated Clark Connors

* Mikey Nicholls defeated Karl Fredericks

* Lance Archer defeated Alex Coughlin

* Amazing Red defeated Ren Narita

* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated SHO, YOH, and Juice Robinson

* BUSHI and EVIL defeated TJP and Kota Ibushi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, defeated Gedo, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KENTA, and Jay White

A look at the sold out 2300 Arena for tonight's #NJPWFS show. Crazy energy in here.



- @WIncRebel pic.twitter.com/rBZK6JvriT — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 29, 2019