NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed ended today in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. Below are the results:
* Rocky Romero defeated Clark Connors
* Mikey Nicholls defeated Karl Fredericks
* Lance Archer defeated Alex Coughlin
* Amazing Red defeated Ren Narita
* Shingo Takagi, SANADA, and Tetsuya Naito defeated SHO, YOH, and Juice Robinson
* BUSHI and EVIL defeated TJP and Kota Ibushi
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Robert Gibson, Ricky Morton, YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, defeated Gedo, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KENTA, and Jay White
A look at the sold out 2300 Arena for tonight's #NJPWFS show. Crazy energy in here.— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 29, 2019
Nothing to see here except... TANAHASHI PLAYING AIR GUITAR WITH THE ROCK N ROLL EXPRESS!!!— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 29, 2019
That's the show everyone! NJPW #NJPWFS Philly show ends on a high note.
