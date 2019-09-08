This morning's NJPW Road to Destruction: Blue Justice IX featured Yuji Nagata celebrating 35 years as a wrestler. In the main event, Nagata, Jushin Thunder Liger, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Manabu Nakanishi defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny, Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale.

Below is the full results:

* Yota Tsuji defeated Yuya Uemura (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Shota Umino defeated Ren Narita (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HSAHI, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma defeated Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and Michael Richards

* Chase Owens, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and Toa Henare

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH defeated Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., DOUKI and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* SANADA, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI defeated Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero

* Yuji Nagata, Jushin Thunder Liger, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Manabu Nakanishi defeated The Guerrillas of Destiny, Jado, Yujiro Takahashi and Bad Luck Fale

Young Lion Cup Standings

* Alex Coughlin: 4

* Ren Narita: 2

* Karl Fredericks: 2

* Clark Connors: 2

* Michael Richards: 2

* Shota Umino: 2

* Yota Tsuji: 2

* Yuya Uemura: 0