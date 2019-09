NJPW's The Road to Destruction kicked off on September 4 at Korakuen Hall. During the main event, Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA & Shingo Takagi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto). The event was also the start of the Young Lion League Cup.

Below are the results:

* Alex Coughlin (1-0) defeated Yota Tsuji (0-1) (Young Lion League Cup Match)

* Clark Connors (1-0) defeated Shota Umino (0-1) (Young Lion Cup League Match)

* Satoshi Kojima, Karl Fredericks, & Michael Richards defeated Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ren Narita, & Yuya Uemura

* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, & Chase Owens) defeated Toa Henare, Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, & Tomoaki Honma

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii) defeated Bullet Club (Jado, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, YOH, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & Minoru Suzuki)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, & Tetsuya Naito) defeated Bullet Club (Gedo, Jay White, & Bad Luck Fale)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (SANADA & Shingo Takagi) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto)

The next Road to Destruction event is on September 5. Below is the lineup:

* Yuya Uemura vs. Michael Richards (Young Lion Cup League Match)

* Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks (Young Lion Cup League Match)

* Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, & Satoshi Kojima

* Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Chase Owens

* Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, & Tomoaki Honma vs. Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, YOH, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & Minoru Suzuki)

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, & Hirooki Goto) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & EVIL) vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Bad Luck Fale)