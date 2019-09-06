The second day of Road Of Descruction was at the Korakuen Hall. In the main event, Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & EVIL) defeated Bullet Club (Jay White & Bad Luck Fale).

Below are the full results:

* Michael Richards (1-0) defeated Yuya Uemura (0-1) (Young Lion Cup League Match)

* Ren Narita (1-0) defeated Karl Fredericks (0-1) (Young Lion Cup League Match)

* Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, & Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji, Shota Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* Toa Henare, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii defeated Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, & Chase Owens

* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi) defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, & Tomoaki Honma

* Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO, YOH, & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Zack Sabre Jr, & Minoru Suzuki)

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, & Hirooki Goto) defeated Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito & EVIL) defeated Bullet Club (Jay White & Bad Luck Fale)

The next Road to Destruction event will be on September 6 at the Korakuen Hall again. The following matches are scheduled for tomorrow:

* Alex Coughlin vs. Michael Richards (Young Lion League Match)

* Clark Connors vs. Karl Fredericks (Young Lion League Match)

* Yuyu Uemura, Shota Umino, & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yota Tsuji, Ren Narita, Satoshi Kojima

* Tomoaki Honma, YOSHI-HASHI, & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa)

* Bullet Club (El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Bad Luck Fale) vs. Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, & Toa Henare

* CHAOS (Rocky Romero, Kazuchika Okada, & Hirooki Goto) vs. Los Ingobernables De Japon (BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, SANADA)

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Naito & EVIL) vs. Bullet Club (Jay White & Chase Owens)

* Ryusuke Taguchi & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Suzuki-Gun (Zack Sabre Jr & Minoru Suzuki)