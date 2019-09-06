NJPW's Road to Destruction continued today inside Korakuen Hall. During the main event, Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi. The event also saw the continuation of the Young Lion Cup, with Alex Coughlin defeating Michael Richards and Karl Fredericks defeating Clark Connors.

Below are the results:

Non-Tournament Matches:



* Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi

- Sabre Jr. pinned Taguchi following a Zack Driver

* Tetsuya Naito and EVIL def. Jay White and Chase Owens

- Evil submitted Owens via Scorpion Deathlock

* BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi def. Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero

- Takagi pinned Romero following Made In Japan

* Bad Luck Fale, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo def. Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and Toa Henare

- Fale pinned Henare following Grenade

* Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa and Yujiro Takahashi def. YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii and Tomoaki Honma

- Loa pinned Honma following Apes--t

* Satoshi Kojima, Ren Narita and Yota Tsuji def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Shota Umino and Yuy Uemura

- Narita pinned Uemura following a Front Suplex

Young Lion Cup Matches

* Alex Coughlin def. Michael Richards

* Karl Fredericks def. Clark Connors

Standings

* Alex Coughlin (4)

* Clark Connors (2)

* Michael Richards (2)

* Ren Narita (2)

* Karl Fredricks (2)

* Yuya Uemura (0)

* Yota Tsuji (0)

* Shota Umino (0)

The Road to Destruction continues Sunday, September 8 featuring the following matches:

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Satoshi Kojima, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Yuji Nagata v. Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi and Jado

* Tetsuya Naito and EVIL v. Jay White and Gedo

* Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto and Rocky Romero v. BUSHI, SANADA and Shingo Takagi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, SHO and YOH v. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Yoshinobu Kanemaru and DOUKI

* Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles and Toa Henare v. Chase Owens, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

* Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma v. Michael Richards, Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors

* Young Lion Cup: Shota Umino v. Ren Narita

* Young Lion Cup: Yota Tsuji v. Yuya Uemura