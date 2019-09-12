Night seven of Road To Destruction was in Osaka. In the main event, Bullet Club's Jay White and Gedo defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon members IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI.

Below are the full results:

* Ren Narita (3-1) defeated Yota Tsuji (1-3) (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Karl Fredericks (3-1) defeated Alex Coughlin (2-2) (Young Lion Cup Match)

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Shota Umino, and Yuya Uemura defeated Satoshi Kojima, Clark Connors, and Michael Richards

* Bullet Club (Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado) defeated Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, and Toa Henare

* Bullet Club (Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, and Chase Owens) defeated Will Ospreay, Robbie Eagles, and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jushin Thunder Liger, SHO, and YOH defeated Suzuki-gun (Zack Sabre Jr., Minoru Suzuki, Yoshinobu, Kanemaru, and DOUKI)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (SANADA, Shingo Takagi, and EVIL) defeated CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada, Hirooki Goto, and Rocky Romero)

* Bullet Club (Jay White and Gedo) defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI)