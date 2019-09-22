- The above video is of two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez at the Lucha Libre AAA event in Madison Square Garden Theater on September 15.

- NJPW announced today that Fighting Spirit Unleashed: New York is sold out, but fans can still watch the show live on NJPW World. The event is on Saturday, September 28.

Fighting Spirit Unleashed is coming to the east coast next weekend!



New York on Saturday September 28 is SOLD OUT, but you can have the best seat in the house with @njpwworld!

Watch this very special event LIVE Saturday night!#njpw #njpwfs

(Japanese commentary) pic.twitter.com/dtp40Bvi8E — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 22, 2019

- Earlier this week, ROH announced that they and ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor agreed to terms on a buyout of his contract. Kevin Eck announced in his column that Taylor will still be defending the title against Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams at Death Before Dishonor.

