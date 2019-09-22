- The above video is of two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez at the Lucha Libre AAA event in Madison Square Garden Theater on September 15.

- NJPW announced today that Fighting Spirit Unleashed: New York is sold out, but fans can still watch the show live on NJPW World. The event is on Saturday, September 28.

- Earlier this week, ROH announced that they and ROH Television Champion Shane Taylor agreed to terms on a buyout of his contract. Kevin Eck announced in his column that Taylor will still be defending the title against Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams at Death Before Dishonor.