- The above video is a sneak peek from Where Are They Now and it's about former WWE star Kelly Kelly and how she became an Instagram influencer.

- NXT referee Jessika Carr shared on Instagram how for the first time ever NXT had a female-only ref crew for all three shows this weekend.

She posted, "Had a really cool and history-making three days with this lady @becktheref For the first time ever, @wwenxt had a female-only ref crew for all three shows on our coconut tour this weekend. I'm super proud of @becktheref on jumping on the opportunity to join us this weekend, she did great! I hope we see her soon! Thanks, #nxtstpetersburg #nxtorlando and #nxtftpierce for three great shows!"

- A fan shared a clip from the Mickie James obsessed with Trish Stratus storyline. The fan wrote how it was one of the best storylines, which Stratus agreed, writing, "Yah it was!"