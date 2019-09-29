- The above video is a sneak peek from Where Are They Now and it's about former WWE star Kelly Kelly and how she became an Instagram influencer.
- NXT referee Jessika Carr shared on Instagram how for the first time ever NXT had a female-only ref crew for all three shows this weekend.
She posted, "Had a really cool and history-making three days with this lady @becktheref For the first time ever, @wwenxt had a female-only ref crew for all three shows on our coconut tour this weekend. I'm super proud of @becktheref on jumping on the opportunity to join us this weekend, she did great! I hope we see her soon! Thanks, #nxtstpetersburg #nxtorlando and #nxtftpierce for three great shows!"
- A fan shared a clip from the Mickie James obsessed with Trish Stratus storyline. The fan wrote how it was one of the best storylines, which Stratus agreed, writing, "Yah it was!"
Yah it was! https://t.co/6y7fGe0Y4o— Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) September 29, 2019