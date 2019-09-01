NXT star Kacy Catanzaro is leaving the WWE. According to Squared Circle Sirens it's because of a back injury.

Catanzaro signed with WWE in January of 2018. She made her in-ring debut at an NXT live event on April 19, where she lost to Reina Gonzale. She then made her official debut on TV during the second Mae Young Classic Tournament. She lost in the second round against Rhea Ripley.

Kacy Catanzaro was also in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She lost her last NXT match against Io Shirai.

Catanzaro is currently dating WWE star Ricochet.

She hasn't commented about leaving WWE, but in one of her latest tweets, Kacy Catanzaro wrote, "You just gotta do things your own way. Think outside the box. Push away that voice in your head that tells you to conform. Trust that little voice in your mind that tells you that you don't have to be like everybody else."

Kacy Catanzaro Finishes With WWE https://t.co/T236cvb7qe pic.twitter.com/JrqFKFFg73 — squared circle sirens (@SCsirens) September 2, 2019