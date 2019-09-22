NXT star Karen Q gave an update today on how she's doing after suffering a fractured lateral malleolus in July.
She shared a video of herself on a peloton and wrote, "7-week post-surgery MILESTONE. On a bike/peloton for the first time. Cardio here I come! ?? Credit to @BisonUnbranded for being the ill creep and taking a video of this!"
The injury happened while at a WWE NXT live event in Atlanta, Georgia, where Karen Q teamed up with Bianca Belair against Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez.
