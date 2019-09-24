AEW star Nyla Rose took to Twitter today to apologize for a tweet made earlier in the week, which has since been deleted.

For those who missed it, the transgender wrestler responded to a fan who posted a GIF about her being a man, and wrote, "Awwwww you want attention hun?? What's wrong baby? mommy not hug you enough??? Did daddy mouth touch you in the no no place?"

Rose, who will face Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion on the October 2 AEW Dynamite premiere, was immediately blasted by fans for making a joke about rape and pedophilia. Rose responded to the criticism today and apologized.

"I would like to apologize for my comment yesterday. I have always tried to take the high road and rise above/ ignore the hateful/ hurtful insults I receive daily. Unfortunately, I let some hateful comments get in the way of my better judgment. I believe that sometimes people forget that real people are on the other end of the screen. I replied in frustration and anger and didn't consider the people that it could affect and hurt. For that I am truly sorry," Rose wrote on Twitter.

Rose captioned the post with, "My constant goal is to be better than I was the day before. Today is no exception."

You can see today's apology tweet below along with a screenshot of the deleted tweet: