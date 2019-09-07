Former four-time TNA Knockout Champion ODB revealed on Instagram that her Meat & Greet Food Truck burned down yesterday. She posted multiple photos, showing the damage from the fire.

"Woke up to my food truck on fire," ODB wrote in the caption. "Still in shock...nobody was hurt. I'm stayin' positive and it will be one helluva meat & greet comin' soon!"

Earlier this month, ODB appeared at Starrcast III with her food truck, and also showed up in the 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale during AEW All Out: The Buy In pre-show.