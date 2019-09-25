- Above is the full match between Kazuchika Okada and SANADA from NJPW Wrestling Dontaku in 2016.

- ROH announced a Vegas Wild Card Eight-Man Tag Match and the teams so far are: Cheeseburger, Joe Hendry, Jay Briscoe, and TBA vs. Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb, Josh Woods, and TBA. The final participants should be announced soon. The match will take place at the ROH Death Before Dishonor: Fallout TV tapings this Saturday at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. The ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV will go down this Friday at 9 pm ET (Pre-Show at 8:30 pm ET). Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage! Below is the updated TV tapings card:

* Dalton Castle vs. Mark Haskins (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Jay Lethal vs. Bandido (Number One Contender Tournament Match)

* Dak Draper vs. Austin Gunn (2019 Top Prospect Tournament Finals)

* Villain Enterprises (PCO and Brody King) vs. Rush and Dragon Lee

* PJ Black vs. Rhett Titus

* Cheeseburger, Joe Hendry, Jay Briscoe and TBA vs. Marty Scurll, Jeff Cobb, Josh Woods, and TBA

- We The Independent will hold a Unionize Workshop on Tuesday, October 29 at May Day rooms on 88 Fleet St. in London from 10 am until 5 pm. The workshop is free of charge and food will be provided. Contact [email protected] to book. Earlier this month, We The Independent's Co-Founder David Starr joined Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY (subscribe here on iTunes) and spoke about the need for wrestlers to form a union.

"Honestly, we have to come together as a work force," Starr said. "There are great steps being taken as there's a women's promotion in the UK that just recognized Equity which is the entertainment trade union based in the UK that my company is working with. Basically, my company is taking portions of our proceeds from our merchandise to sponsor trade union membership for independent wrestlers and wrestlers in general.

"The biggest thing, and this recently happened through our We the Independent push, Equity has negotiated with their insurers to include pro wrestlers in their disability and welfare insurance. Meaning, if a wrestler is going to be hurt and miss work for two or more weeks, and they are a member of Equity, then they are able to claim money for their loss of earnings. That's up to 150 pounds a week for up to a year. That's unbelievable."