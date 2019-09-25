Sportsnet 360 is set to air a "condensed" version of WWE NXT each Friday night.

The one-hour version of the weekly NXT episode will be a "Best Of" show with highlights from what aired on the USA Network, according to John Pollock and PostWrestling.

The one-hour NXT show will begin airing on Friday, October 4. Sportsnet 360 will begin airing a 4.5 hour block of WWE programming on Fridays, starting at 6:30pm ET with the Aftermath studio show. NXT will then air at 7pm ET, SmackDown at 8pm, and Main Event at 10pm.