- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the greatest 24/7 Title changes so far. The current WWE 24/7 Champion is Carmella.

- WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes turns 30 years old today while NXT's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is also celebrating a birthday. Former WWE Women's Champion Candice Michelle turns 41 today.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today to congratulate WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on his title reign, just days before Brock Lesnar faces Kingston for the title on the SmackDown FOX premiere from Los Angeles.

"As we kick off #WWEPremiereWeek, may I offer my congratulations to @TrueKofi for a truly historic, inspirational reign as @WWE Champion? Such a shame it has to all end this Friday when @BrockLesnar CONQUERS you at the #Smackdown premiere on #FOX," Heyman wrote.

