A photo of the new WWE RAW set/stage has been revealed on Twitter. You can see the first look at the new set below.

As noted, WWE will be introducing new looks, logos, theme songs, and announce teams for RAW and SmackDown this week. They are also bringing back pyro and fireworks with this week's show.

We noted a few days ago how Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post spoke with WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn and confirmed some of the visual changes.

Staszewski wrote on Twitter, "Talked with #WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn about @WWEonFOX. Confirmed there will be new sets, openings, logos, graphics & theme music for both #Raw and SmackDown. Pyro is also returning including 'flames, lasers.'"

Staszewski published his article and revealed the actual quotes from Dunn.

"We're bringing back pyro to both shows, flames lasers," Dunn said.

Dunn also commented on RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff.

"We're rolling out completely new sets, openings logos, graphics, theme music for both Raw and SmackDown next week in WWE Premiere Week. For the first time ever we're going to have dedicated writing teams, Raw led by Paul Heyman and SmackDown led by [Eric] Bischoff," Dunn said.

Below is an early look at the new RAW set for tonight's season premiere: