WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth took to Facebook today and posted a skit with local police officers pulling him over to try and win the title.

The video started with two officers telling Truth that he would be let off with a warning because they were big fans, if Truth took a photo with them. Truth agreed and pulled the title out of his van when a referee appeared out of the squad car. This led to the officer rolling Truth up for the pin, but Truth kicked out at 2.

Truth then rushed back to his van and sped away to end the segment.

Truth is expected to be at Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view in his hometown of Charlotte, NC, as they WWE 24/7 Title chase continues.

Below is the video from earlier today: