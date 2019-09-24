- Above is new video of Sarah Schreiber previewing tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Chase Center in San Francisco, which is the final blue brand episode on the USA Network. Remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

- As noted, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced The Street Profits vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish for the October 2 NXT episode on the USA Network. Bryan Alvarez noted on today's Wrestling Observer Live that the match may take place inside of a Steel Cage.

This will be the same episode that goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite for the first time. Candice LeRae vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler has also been confirmed for the show. Rumored matches include Matt Riddle or Killian Dain vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole plus Lio Rush vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to wish a Happy 43rd Birthday to his daughter, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon.

Vince wrote, "43 years ago the world became a better place. Happy Birthday to my daughter @StephMcMahon!"

