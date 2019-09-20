Last night, Pro Wrestling Guerilla's annual Battle of Los Angeles tournament commenced. In the main event, The Lucha Brothers defeated Bandido and Flamita in tag team action. Taking place inside the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, last year's winner Jeff Cobb defeated Daisuke Sekimoto in the tournament's main event.

Below are the full results:

Non-Tournament Matches:





* Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M def. Bandido and Flamita

* Joey Janela and Alex Zayne def. Blake Christian and Tony Deppen

BOLA Matches



* Jeff Cobb def. Daisuke Sekimoto

* Jonathan Gresham def. Artemis Spencer

* Darby Allin def. Black Taurus

* Dragon Lee def. Rey Horus

* Brody King def. Caveman Ugg

* A-Kid def. Lucky Kid

Night two of the Battle of Los Angeles continues today, September 20th. The following matches are scheduled for the event:

* Bandido v. Puma King

* Orange Cassidy v. David Starr

* Penta El Zero M v. Tony Deppen

* Rey Fenix v. Aramis

* Joey Janela v. Mick Moretti

* Jake Atlas v. Jungle Boy

* Jonathan Gresham and Daisuke Sekimoto v. Jeff Cobb and Brody King

* Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz (c) v. Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher - PWG Tag Team Championship Match

