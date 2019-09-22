The last night of PWG Battle of Los Angeles was tonight at the Globe Theater.

Below are the full results (H/T SoCal Uncensored):

Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Tournament Matches:

* Dragon Lee defeated Jake Atlas

* Bandido defeated Brody King

* Jonathan Gresham defeated A-Kid

* Joey Janela defeated Rey Fenix

* Darby Allin defeated Penta El Zero M

* David Starr defeated Jeff Cobb

Semifinals:

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Joey Janela

* Bandido defeated Dragon Lee

* David Starr defeated Darby Allin

Finals:

* Bandido defeated David Starr and Jonathan Gresham

Non-Tournament Matches:

* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Rey Horus and Aramis

* Caveman Ugg, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Artemis Spencer, and Paris DeSilva defeated Mick Moretti, Lucky Kid, Tony Deppen, Black Taurus, and Kyle Fletcher