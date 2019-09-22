The last night of PWG Battle of Los Angeles was tonight at the Globe Theater.
Below are the full results (H/T SoCal Uncensored):
Battle of Los Angeles Second Round Tournament Matches:
* Dragon Lee defeated Jake Atlas
* Bandido defeated Brody King
* Jonathan Gresham defeated A-Kid
* Joey Janela defeated Rey Fenix
* Darby Allin defeated Penta El Zero M
* David Starr defeated Jeff Cobb
Semifinals:
* Jonathan Gresham defeated Joey Janela
* Bandido defeated Dragon Lee
* David Starr defeated Darby Allin
Finals:
* Bandido defeated David Starr and Jonathan Gresham
Non-Tournament Matches:
* Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) defeated Rey Horus and Aramis
* Caveman Ugg, Orange Cassidy, Jungle Boy, Artemis Spencer, and Paris DeSilva defeated Mick Moretti, Lucky Kid, Tony Deppen, Black Taurus, and Kyle Fletcher