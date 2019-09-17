- It looks like the feud between Ali and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is back on after being dropped a few weeks back. This week's SmackDown from Atlanta saw Nakamura and Sami Zayn trap Ali in the ring, which led to a beatdown. Above is video from the angle.

- The WWE Wild Card rule will be coming to an end next month when the WWE Draft happens. Michael Cole and Tom Phillips both confirmed on commentary this week that the Wild Card Rule will be no more after the Draft. As noted, the 2019 WWE Draft is scheduled to begin on the Friday, October 11 SmackDown from Las Vegas and then end on the October 14 RAW from Denver.

- We noted earlier how Randy Orton and Lance Storm praised Baron Corbin on Twitter after his King of the Ring win on WWE RAW.

Storm wrote, "Corbin takes a lot of s--t but that dude always plants guys flat and safe. Even when that catch didn't go right."

Orton responded, "Hate to say it but he's one of the few that gets the art"

In an update, Orton took to Twitter tonight and retracted the praise for King Corbin.

He wrote, "I'd like to retract this statement because I had been drinking heavily. I also would like to apologize to all of my peers."

You can see Orton's tweets below: