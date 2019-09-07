- Above, Cathy Kelley talked with Randy Orton, Christian, and The Miz for an Intercontinental Championship roundtable. During the talk, Orton opens up about being a dad and how his sons are Jeff Hardy fans. Orton also told a story about how he initially had a code name for when his wife when on dates with him and she had to tell the family who she was going to see.

"It's funny because for a while there my wife, Kim, didn't want to stooge off the fact that she was going to visit Randy Orton, so all the cousins and friends, when she was leaving—I was 'Sandy Norton,'" Orton laughed. "'Where are you going, mom?' Aw, I gotta go see Sandy. Sandy Norton."

- WWE announced WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will be at Madison Square Garden for this Tuesday's SmackDown. WWE is hyping that back in 2009 in MSG is where he went up against Randy Orton and put him through a table. The two will meet again for the title at WWE Clash of the Champions on September 15. Below is WWE's full preview:

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is returning to where the spark was first lit. When SmackDown LIVE returns to Madison Square Garden this Tuesday night, it will also mark Kingston's return to the location that put him on the map. In a truly full circle moment, Kofi's incredible journey will bring him to back to MSG, where he memorably smashed Randy Orton through a table in 2009, as he now once again engages in an ongoing battle with The Viper. What will Kingston's return to The World's Most Famous Arena bring? And how will the WWE Champion respond to The Apex Predator's recent attacks on The New Day just five nights before he and Orton collide for the WWE Title at WWE Clash of Champions?

- Tommaso Ciampa noted that six months ago today he had neck surgery, which put him out of action for nine months to one year. On Twitter he wrote, "Today marks exactly 6 months since neck surgery. I'm no stranger to this game. We can rebuild him. We have the technology. We can make him better than he was. Better. Stronger. Faster. #TheReturn #TickTock #2X"