WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and rapper Offset of Migos both appeared on tonight's SmackDown episode from Atlanta, Georgia.

Flair appeared in a backstage segment with daughter Charlotte Flair, before she came out for her match with Sasha Banks. Flair came out to Offset giving her a grand introduction, while wearing a robe belonging to The Nature Boy. Flair and Offset are said to be friends and Offset is from Atlanta.

Below are a few shots from the appearances: