- After weeks of tension, The Lucha House Party is back on the same page as they go into tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from Atlanta. WWE posted this video of Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik apologizing to each other for their recent issues. They then leave together to celebrate before tonight's show. WWE has not announced matches for tonight's 205 Live episode, but we will keep you updated.

- WWE stock was up 2.42% today, closing at $75.91 per share. Today's high was $76.44 and the low was $73.43.

- A hot topic coming out of last night's WWE RAW was the upside down graphics that were shown early in the show, which were acknowledged by Renee Young on commentary.

The upside down graphics could also be seen on the big screens inside of the Thompson-Boling Arena. PWInsider reports that the botched graphics were done on purpose as a way to play into the Firefly Funhouse theme of the show, done to build to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's feud with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

As noted, The Fiend vs. Rollins will take place at WWE Hell In a Cell on October 6, inside the Cell. Last night's RAW ended with The Fiend taunting Rollins after taking out Kane with the Mandible Claw. RAW went off the air after a creepy version of the Funhouse theme song played.

